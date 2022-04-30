A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CLAIRE DONOVAN, 45, of Wentwood View, Caldicot, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted drink driving with 160 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Woodstock Way on March 13.

She was made the subject of an alcohol treatment requirement and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RUTH MICHELLE WILLIAMS, 59, of Ystrad Deri, Dukestown, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drink driving with 46 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Crown Avenue on March 14.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NATHAN HODGE, 28, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 77 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Chepstow Road and driving without insurance on March 17.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

IAN HAMMOND, 39, of Amelia Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on March 19.

He was ordered to pay £891 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHARLOTTE JAMES, 34, of Bluebell Drive, Bulwark, Chepstow, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 42 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on St David’s Road, Abergavenny, on March 15.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEAH HORLEY, 36, of Addison Street, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, was conditionally discharged for eight months after she admitted assault by beating in Croespenmaen on January 28.

She was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

RHYS LINWOOD, 27, of Oliver Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to breach of a restraining order on February 11.

PIOTR MATEUSZ KRAS, 34, of Commercial Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted drink driving with 61 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the M4 on March 17.

He was ordered to pay £249 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.