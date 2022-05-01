A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MARIA PRITCHARD, 33, of Tynewydd Terrace, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Itchen Road on March 18.

STEVEN MILLS, 58, of Smiths Terrace, Woodfieldside, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 28 months after he admitted drink driving with 114 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, driving without insurance and driving without a licence on Hall Street on March 19.

He was ordered to pay £1,166 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

MARTY ZAHRA, 42, of Herbert Walk, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on March 20.

JONATHON STEVEN HARWOOD, 31, of Mametz Grove, Gilwern, near Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen and driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

MARY ANN DOSTER, 46, of Edgehill, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drink driving with 47 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the B4251 in Ynysddu on March 20.

She was ordered to pay £423 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DARREN EDWARDS, aged 36, of Somerset Street, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on October 24, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LUCY FORWARD, 27, of Martin Terrace, Forge Side, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on November 26, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JIAN FU HUANG, 38, of Dewsland Park Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £240 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Waterloo Road on October 25, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

AHMED EAD ABULKHER, 32, of Church Street, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on College Road on October 20, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GHEORGHE COVACI, 45, of Corporation Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Park Crescent, Abergavenny on October 27, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.