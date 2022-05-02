A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

STEPHEN JOHN CLARKE, 38, of Railway Street, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was jailed for 20 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating, criminal damage and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for assaulting an emergency worker at Parc Prison, Bridgend.

He was made the subject of a two-year restraining order and must pay £363 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW BRIAN WHITE GOUGH, 46, of Liscombe Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he was found guilty following a trial of failing to provide a specimen on February 18.

He was ordered to pay £524 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMES NORVILLE, 23, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

THOMAS PHELPS, 29, of Darby Crescent, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A469, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, on October 20, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

THOMAS JOHN BYRNE, 29, of Bron Y De, Ebbw Vale, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to harassment.

He was made the subject of a two-year restraining order, must attend 29 sessions of a “Building Better Relationships” programme, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

RUSSELL DAVID VAUGHAN, 35, of McDonnell Road, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CALLUN ANDREW GRIFFITHS, 32, of St Lukes Road, Dukestown, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTIAN JONES, 48, of Hillside Crescent, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.