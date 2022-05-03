A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

RORRIE MICHAEL STRONG-BALISS, 26, of Sannan Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine and a cannabis derivative in his blood on South Street, Bargoed, on June 17, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SAMIR JONES, 21, of Coed Yr Haf, Tredomen, Ystrad Mynach, was ordered to pay £585 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on October 26, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BROGAN SOUTHWAY, 26, of Gwent Terrace, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

WAYNE MARSH, 35, of Mount Street, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Railway Street, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, on October 29, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NIGEL PHILLIPS, 59, of Curre Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICHOLAS LESLEY PORTMAN, 53, of Graham Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALEXANDER JAMES STOKER, 33, of Brook Estate, Monmouth, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GETHIN JOSEPH TOVEY, 32, of High Street, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4046 on September 12, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER WAYNE CRAIG WILLIAMS, 36, of Gainsborough Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the A467 Aberbeeg Road, Abertillery, on September 28, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SEBASTIAN ZABINSKI, 44, of Castle Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A467 in Llanhilleth on October 27, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.