PLANS for 37 affordable homes in Newport city centre have been given the green light.

The city council has accepted proposals to demolish most of the former Zanzibar nightclub, which was "severely damaged" by a fire in 2018.

In its place, two blocks of apartments will be built, with access to Stow Hill and North Street, but - crucially - the former club's original facade will be preserved and restored.

The building has gone by several names during its time as a city nightlife destination, but it was originally constructed in the 19th century as a place of worship, and is a Grade II-listed building.

Fire swept through the building and the adjacent Bethel Community Church in June 2018, causing widespread damage and structural concerns to the former club.

Bethel Community Church on fire in 2018

The application to build the affordable homes will breathe new life into the site, and the council's planning committee welcomed the plans, which have been granted with conditions.

Every apartment built there will be classed as an affordable home, as part of the scheme brought by housing association Linc Cymru.

"This is an important decision for the planning committee because there was a tragic fire in this area," said committee chair John Richards. "We’ve got a new church adjacent to this development and... a development of a derelict building, retaining the facade, is excellent.

"Affordable housing is 100 per cent excellent. It’s a good thing for the city centre."

An artist's impression of the development. Picture: Avison Young / Linc Cymru

No public objections were made to the plans, and Mike Southall, the agent for the application, said "there's been a long term will to regenerate the site following the nightclub’s closure a decade or so ago".

The fire in 2018 had left the former club "completely gutted inside" and had "resulted in structural concerns about the building’s future", he said, adding that the project "represents a £7 million investment in Newport".

Linc Cymru will also "pledge 0.25 per cent of the total build cost of the project to schemes in the local area", Mr Southall said.

The site of the proposed 37 affordable homes as seen from the rear, in North Street. Picture: Google

Committee member John Guy praised the "very good proposal" and said it was "very important the facade of the building is retained", while colleague Laura Lacey said the plans represented a "clever use of a really unsightly building at the moment".

The building original facade will be functional - the front door will give access to residents while the ornate windows will be part of some of the apartments facing onto Stow Hill.