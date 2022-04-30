A MAN is to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to assaulting three police officers in Newport.
Warren Marrett, 35, of Waterloo Road, Newport, denied three counts of assaulting an emergency worker on June 26, 2021 when he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant is due to stand trial on September 27.
Marrett was granted unconditional bail
