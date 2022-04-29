THE air ambulance was called out on Thursday to the scene of a major crash near Caerphilly town, and police are now investigating the incident.

A teenage motorcyclist and a 78-year-old cyclist were involved in the collision, and both suffered "serious" injuries, South Wales Police said.

Both were taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment.

The incident happened on the A468 Caerphilly Road in Nantgarw, west of Caerphilly town, shortly after 1.15pm.

Both sides of the road - a dual carriageway - were closed near the junction with Heol-Y-Dderwen for several hours.

South Wales Police is investigating the crash and has appealed for any witnesses, or anyone with footage of the incident, to get in touch.

The force said: "The collision involved a motorcycle and a bike.

"The motorcyclist, a 17 year-old boy from Caerphilly, and the cyclist, a 78 year-old man from Treorchy, were conveyed to the University Hospital of Wales having both sustained serious injuries.

"The road was closed for a period of time whilst enquiries were carried out, and we thank the local community and those affected for their patience during this time.

"We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed, have mobile footage or dash cam footage of the incident, to contact us."

Anyone with information can contact South Wales Police by calling 101, emailing SWP101@south-wales.police.uk or sending the force a private message on Facebook or Twitter.

Information can also be reported at www.south-wales.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/contact-us/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/

The Wales Air Ambulance confirmed its Dafen-based crew was dispatched at 1.19pm and arrived at the scene 22 minutes later.

"Following critical care treatment on scene from our on-board consultant and critical care practitioner, we escorted a patient to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff in a road ambulance," a spokesperson said.

The Welsh Ambulance Service also sent three rapid response cars and two emergency ambulances to the scene of the crash.