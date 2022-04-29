A MAN has denied the murder of a woman who was found dead at a house nearly two years ago.
Carl Silcox, 44, pleaded not guilty to murdering Adell Cowan, 43, in Caerphilly on October 17, 2020.
He also denied the alternative charge of her manslaughter.
Ms Cowan was found dead at a property in Dol-Yr-Eos on the Mornington Meadows estate in the town in the early hours of the following day.
Silcox, who appeared at Newport Crown Court via video link from Cardiff Prison, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his not guilty pleas.
The defendant, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, will face a three-week trial beginning on August 8.
