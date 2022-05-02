A DAY of music has been arranged in Chepstow to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Dubbed the Concert for Ukraine, bands and acts will play throughout the whole of Saturday, May 7 - on the bandstand and in the town's Drill Hall.

Organisers said: "I'm sure everyone is moved by what is happening in Ukraine, and we all feel that we would like to help in any way we possibly can."

From 2pm until 6.30pm performances will take place on the bandstand at Chepstow's riverside.

Collection boxes will be available for donations.

After 6.30pm there will be half an hour to make your way the short distance up to the Drill Hall for even more music.

From 7pm, there will be a whole host of additional bands on offer - with entry £5.

Drill Hall tickets are available from: Hannah's Music and the Queens Head micropub on Moor Street and also from the Mencap shop in Bulwark.

#ThereWithUkraine

