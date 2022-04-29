DOWNTOWN Abbey is returning this week but instead of our TVs, it’s coming to the cinema screen as its second film launches.

Whether you’ve booked tickets to see a showing at your local cinema or you’re just about to, we have just the thing for fans of the show.

To take your love for the series and films that bit further, you can explore the top 10 most popular Downton Abbey filming locations across the UK including in West Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Northumberland.

If that's not enough, Buyagift has rounded up its top four Downton Abbey inspired experiences, perfect as a treat for yourself or a loved one that just can’t get enough.

Downton Abbey inspired experiences from Buyagift

Downton Abbey Highclere Castle and Cotswolds Coach Tour for Two

Highclere Castle (Buyagift)

Price: £160 for two

Location: London to Cotswolds with return

Take a ride in a luxury coach from central London and make your way to the Cotswolds where you can take in all the views.

Along the way you’ll also see the real-life home of the Carnarvons but the first stop is Bampton, the Downton village.

The tour guide will point you in the direction of more filming locations such as the church, Post Office and the hospital as well as the homes of characters including Isobel Crawley.

You’ll then get admission to Highclere Castle and gardens where you’ll see more filming locations such as the library, drawing room and saloon, to name a few.

Buy the experience via the Buyagift website here.

Champagne Afternoon Tea for Two at Cotswolds House Hotel

Champagne Afternoon Tea (Buyagift)

Price: £49.99

Location: Chipping Campden, Cotswolds, Gloucestershire

Tuck into this delicious British treat with whoever is lucky enough to join you.

You’ll be able to catch up with a glass of house Champagne in hand while taking in your surroundings either in the double AA Rosette Fig Restaurant or outside in the gardens when the weather is warmer.

You can expect a selection of loose leaf teas to choose from as well as an array of freshly prepared finger sandwiches, cakes, fancies and freshly baked scones complete with clotted cream and strawberry jam.

Buy the experience via the Buyagift website here.

Downton Abbey London Tour for Two

Downton Abbey Tour, London (Buyagift)

Price: £30

Location: London

Take a tour of London and see just where the popular TV series was brought to life as you and a friend join a tour group for the experience.

A professional tour guide will deliver interesting facts and anecdotes about Downton Abbey as you go and you’ll also be able to take in some of the series’ key filming locations.

Buy the experience via the Buyagift website here.

Overnight Escape to the Cotswolds for Two

Cotswolds Manor (Buyagift)

Price: £159

Location: Cotswolds

Visit the Cotswolds for an overnight break, taking in the stunning scenery and vibrant market towns that it has to offer.

Whether you choose to relax at a homely B&B or a boutique hotel, this break could be just what you need to take some time out.

With plenty of cafes, ancient woodlands, mediaeval castles and more, the Cotswolds is worth exploring.

Buy the experience via the Buyagift website here.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is available to watch in cinemas from Friday April 29, 2022.