POUNDTOY has launched an amazing spring sale, slashing the prices of some of its biggest and best brands.

Whether you're looking for something to keep the kids occupied over this Bank Holiday or you simply can't resist a bargain, this massive sale is not one you're going to want to miss out on.

If they're mad for Marvel or go daft for Disney, there is something for everyone in PoundToy's Spring clearance.

Shoppers can get up to 70 per cent off the RRP of some of their favourite toys and games as well as an extra 50 per cent off at the checkout when they use the code SPRING50.

All of PoundToy's toys and games have a low price guarantee including popular branded toys and activities available like Peppa Pig, Disney and fidget toys.

The fantastic offer ends at 11:59pm on Thursday, May 28 and here are just some of the deals you should be taking advantage of right now.

PoundToy's Spring Clearance Sale

Face Paintoos - Marvel Superhero

Face Paintoos - Marvel Superhero. Credit: PoundToy

If they're going to save the world, they've got to come prepared with their superhero costume.

Unleash their creative side with this Marvel Superhero Face Paintoos set.

The face painting set is ideal for parties, dressing up and role-playing all your favourite superhero characters and designs.

You have plenty of cool designs to choose from including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk and more.

It's easy to apply and wipe off when the planet is safe again.

Pick up your face painting set for £9 now via the PoundToy website.

Peppa Pig and George Pig Plush Backpack

Peppa Pig and George Pig Plush Backpack. Credit: PoundToy

Fans of the popular show Peppa Pig will adore these Peppa Pig and George Pig Plush Backpacks.

Peppa comes kitted with her signature pink and red colour while George is dressed in his pink and blue colour scheme.

Both pig plushes come with adjustable shoulder straps and a zip-closure compartment so that you can store small items which means this backpack is ideal for taking with you and the Pigs on all your adventures.

Peppa and George Pig plushes are available for £15 via the PoundToy website now.

Fidget Rainbow Wriggle Slug

Fidget Rainbow Wriggle Slug. Credit:PoundToy

Hop on the next fidget craze with this Fidget Rainbow Wriggle Slug.

This slithering colourful slug will keep restless hands busy for hours upon hours.

It's proven to help calm anxiety and encourage you to relax and even comes in 4 assorted colours; blue, purple, orange and green.

Give the rainbow slug a home for £8 via the PoundToy website.

Disney Princess Keyring Kite

Disney Princess Keyring Kite. Credit: PoundToy

Calling all wannabe princesses, this keyring kite is the royal accessory that you need to own.

You can send this Disney Princess Keyring Kite soaring into the air and watch as it zooms across the sky.

It comes in a handy plastic case attached to a keyring and features all of your favourite Disney Princesses including Snow White, Cinderella and Belle.

Fly your kite for just £2 via the PoundToy website.

Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Keyring Kite

Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Keyring Kite. Credit:PoundToy

Explore the great outdoors and send this Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Keyring Kite soaring into the air.

Fans of the Disney Pixar film will adore this keyring kite which comes in a handy plastic case attached to a keyring.

All you need to do is hook it onto your favourite backpack and wait for that perfect kite-flying weather.

The keyring kite features the incredible Buzz Lightyear and is sure to give you and your little one hours of fun outdoors.

Make it yours for £2 via the PoundToy website.

Baff Bombz Value Pack X 12 - Fruit Flavours

Bath Bombs Value Pack X 12 - Fruit Flavours. Credit: PoundToy

Bath time doesn't have to be a struggle - in fact, PoundToy has just turned up the fun with these Baff Bombz.

The Baff Bombz value pack comes in a colourful 12 pack and lets your kids enjoy some safe bath time fun.

The fizzing Baff Bombz come in delicious scents from apple, grape, strawberry and tutti frutti and they are also skin and drain safe.

Parents and Guardians will be happy to know that they are easy to clean and stain-free too!

Pick up a Baff Bombz box for £9 via the PoundToy website.

Crayola Incredibles 2 Colour Wonder Mess Free Colouring

mCrayola Incredibles 2 Colour Wonder Mess Free Colouring. Credit: PoundToy

Let out their creative sides with this Crayola Incredibles 2 Colour Wonder Mess Free Colouring set.

You and the kids can colour in the 18 different pages with 5 markers for hours on end.

You won't have to worry about the inevitable mess either since the colours magically only appear on colour wonder paper making it mess-free since it won't colour on skin, furniture or fabric.

Get your Colour Wonder Colouring set for £5 via the PoundToy website.