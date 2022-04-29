GAVIN & Stacey star James Corden has revealed he will be quitting The Late Late Show as the British actor released a lengthy statement promising to “go out with a bang”.

The 43-year-old has hosted the hit CBS show for seven years but will be walking away to spend more time with his family.

The host said the decision had been “really hard” but he was “immensely proud” of the programme, which he has hosted since March 2015.

Mr Corden has reportedly extended his contract with CBS to present the show for one more year before finishing in the summer of 2023.

James Corden explains reason for quitting the Late Late Show

He told US publication Deadline: "It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year]. I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on.

"I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.

"My bosses here at CBS have been incredibly supportive and extraordinarily patient with me while I made this decision."

Mr Corden added: "There’s still some other things that I feel I want to do. I’d like to try and write. There’s some [stories] I’d like to tell. I’d like to see if I’m capable of it. The fact that it’s terrifying is the reason to do it.

"I’ll miss the adrenaline of thinking: ‘Next week I’m going to jump out of a plane with Tom Cruise or in two weeks’ time, we’re going to drive around the White House in a car with Michelle Obama or sing Penny Lane with Paul McCartney driving down Penny Lane.

"All of my greatest ambitions for what it [the show] could be, it’s absolutely surpassed all of them. My intention is to try and go out in exactly the same way we came in, which is just going out with a with a bang."

George Cheeks, president and chief executive of CBS, told Variety: “In my two years at CBS, I’ve had the privilege to see James’ creative genius up close and experience his valuable partnership with CBS, both as a performer and a producer.

“We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on The Late Late Show.”