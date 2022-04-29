POLICE have appealed to the public for helping tracking down a Newport man.

Officers would like to speak with Jan Kandrac in relation to an ongoing investigation.

They believe the 27-year-old could assist with their investigation into an alleged theft.

Anyone with any information about Kandrac's whereabouts can contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference 2100418313.

You can also send the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.