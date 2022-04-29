MARTIN Lewis has teamed up with Which? to tackle the latest scam targeting unsuspecting victims using his name.
The Money Saving Expert founder has featured heavily across the media, and scammers are trying to take advantage as the cost of living continues to soar.
Fake emails and adverts using Martin Lewis’s image have been going on for years, but recently Action Fraud received almost 1,200 reports in just three days, about a fake Bitcoin investment scheme email using his image.
The consumer champion shared a warning from the Metropolitan Police to his 1.4 million followers.
Met Police issue Martin Lewis scam alert
The Met Contact Centre tweeted: “The team at Action Fraud received over 1,000 reports about emails promoting Bitcoin investment schemes claiming to be endorsed by Martin Lewis.
“This is a scam.
“You can report suspicious emails by forwarding them to: report@phishing.gov.uk.”
🚨The team at Action Fraud received over 1,000 reports about emails promoting Bitcoin investment schemes claiming to be endorsed by @MartinSLewis— Met Contact Centre (@MetCC) April 28, 2022
⚠️ This is a scam ⚠️
✅You can report suspicious emails by forwarding them to: report@phishing.gov.uk pic.twitter.com/6E83DU6ECM
Which? is also calling on anyone who receives such scams to take a screenshot and share it with them so that they can help investigate and get it removed.
It comes after Martin Lewis and Action Fraud warned of another scam in December last year.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here