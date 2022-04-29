ANOTHER 10 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported across Wales today.
None of those deaths were recorded in Gwent's Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, however.
The latest figures from Public Health Wales also show 133 new Covid cases have been reported nationwide, including 28 in Gwent.
Those figures for infections and deaths cover a 24-hour period from 9am on Wednesday to 9am on Thursday.
The latest data on infection rates shows there are on average 33 reported cases per 100,000 people in Wales over the past week.
But this comes after much of the nation's testing programme was wound down and dismantled, following the lifting of nearly all remaining Covid restrictions here at the end of March.
Public Health Wales' definition of a coronavirus-related death includes any report of the death of a hospitalised patient or care home resident where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive lab test and a clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.
Here's where the new cases have been recorded by local authority:
- Blaenau Gwent: 4
- Caerphilly: 7
- Monmouthshire: 1
- Newport: 11
- Torfaen: 5
- Anglesey: 2
- Conwy: 6
- Denbighshire: 6
- Flintshire: 8
- Gwynedd: 4
- Wrexham: 4
- Cardiff: 22
- Vale of Glamorgan: 8
- Bridgend: 1
- Merthyr Tydfil: 0
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 5
- Carmarthenshire: 5
- Ceredigion: 2
- Pembrokeshire: 7
- Powys: 2
- Neath Port Talbot: 5
- Swansea: 14
- Unknown location: 1
- Resident outside Wales: 3
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here