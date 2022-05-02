AN EX-BOYFRIEND was jailed for threatening to kill his former partner after turning up drunk at her house in the early hours of the morning.

Dean Robbins, 31, from Newport, threw a children’s slide and a garden chair at her windows during the “terrifying” incident in the city last summer.

Talia Keskin, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “When the police arrested the defendant, he appeared drunk and he wasn’t making sense when he was talking.”

When Robbins was searched officers found he was carrying a pocket knife with a 2.5 inch blade.

Miss Keskin said: “On Monday, August 30, 2021, the complainant was at home asleep on the sofa and was awoken at 3.40 in the morning.

“She noticed her blinds were moving on the window and she looked out of the window.

"The complainant saw the defendant, her ex-partner, standing outside and she told him to go away.

“He was shouting, “I’ll ******* kill you. Wait till I get in – you’re dead!’

“The victim started crying and called the police and the call operator could hear the defendant making threats to kill on the phone.

“The defendant kicked the complainant’s door, he threw a garden chair and a children’s slide at the window.”

In a victim impact statement, his ex-girlfriend said: “I have felt very on edge since the incident and I don’t feel safe at home.

“I then had a friend living with me for a month when I was brave enough to move back home.

“I feel on edge when I go to sleep as my friend is not staying here any longer.”

Robbins, of Hendre Farm Drive, Ringland, pleaded guilty to making threats to kill and possession of a bladed article.

He committed these offences whilst subject of a suspended prison term for driving while disqualified imposed not long after he was caught drink driving.

Ben Waters, mitigating, said: “The defendant is ashamed of what he’s done and accepts the relationship is over.

“He accepts he caused the complainant significant upset and is remorseful for his behaviour.”

His barrister added how his client had since found a full-time job and had given up drinking all together.

The judge, Recorder Paul Hobson, told the defendant: “Your ex-partner was terrified by what you did and no wonder.

“She is still fearful of you.”

Robbins was jailed for 16 months and made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim.