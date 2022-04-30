A SERIOUSLY ill teenager got the chance to pay a special visit to his sporting hero at his Gwent gym.

Kyan Harris, 13, from Maesteg, was diagnosed with cancer two years ago, and is also suffering from a brain tumour.

Due to the illness, Kyan has also lost his sight.

However, he remains determined and recently paid a visit to his hero Joe Calzaghe's boxing gym in Newbirdge.

The champion boxer has had links the charity Dreams and Wishes - which helps seriously ill children and their families create special memories - since it first started.

Kyan Harris with Joe Calzaghe. Pictures: Dreams And Wishes

Kyan and Joe had previously met earlier this year, when the boxer paid a special visit to his home.

This time around, Kyan dropped in to the gym, where he was given the ring name 'Kyan the Iron; by the Welsh boxer.

Mr Calzaghe said: "'This is the champion, he is amazing', before presenting Kyan with one of his prized ring belts.

He said: "This is yours champion, it’s for you to keep."

Kyan could not believe he could keep it, saying: "Are you sure? Are you sure?"

Kyan and his family spent two hours at the gym with Joe - chatting, laughing and smiling.

Mr Calzaghe described the visit as very emotional as the pair exchange text messages frequently.

Dreams and Wishes founder Tony Curtis said: "Kyan has such a strong character and is a determined young boy.

"He has amazing strength, always smiles, cracks jokes and is in high spirits.

"Joe last night was amazing as always."

For more information about the work Dreams And Wishes does, visit dreamsandwishescharity.org