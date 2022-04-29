A NEW Gwent Police inspector has pledged to "deal robustly" with anyone involved in anti-social behaviour.

It comes after a busy Easter for the force, dealing with groups of youths "intent on causing upset and distress in the community".

Several dispersal orders have been enforced in Cwmbran town centre in recent weeks, giving officers extra powers to move along and send home any groups they believe are, or may be, engaging in anti-social behaviour.

Three orders were in force over the two-week Easter holiday period, during which a total of four dispersal notices were handed out, and six young people taken home by the police.

Officers also seized an electric scooter from one youth - it is illegal to ride them on public land.

Jennie Tinsley-Brustad is the new Gwent Police inspector for Torfaen.

She said anti-social behaviour was "completely unacceptable" and "won't be tolerated" in the county borough.

The inspector, who joined the force in 2001 and has spent most of her police career working in Torfaen, said she was "saddened to see the recent increase in reports of anti-social behaviour in the evenings" in the region.

Police had received reports of such behaviour in parts of Blaenavon, as well as Cwmbran, she said.

"As a result, we’ve increased patrols in the area and will continue to deal robustly with anyone intent on causing upset and distress in the community," she added.

"The Easter break has passed, but we’re continuing to urge parents to speak to their children about the impact their behaviour can have on their town and their neighbours."

On the recent dispersal orders in Cwmbran town centre, Insp Tinsley-Brustad said: "Orders give us additional powers to direct groups away from the area if their behaviour is likely to contribute to disorder or cause harassment, alarm or distress. If they return after being directed away, they can face arrest.

"Our patrols in the town centre will continue and we’re working with local community groups, including Cwmbran Centre, to identify those responsible."