FANS of Royal Family memorabilia will no doubt be eagerly awaiting the upcoming jubilee celebrations.
Now, one of Britain’s leading fire pit makers, FirepitsUK, are preparing to crown the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with a special addition to its range.
From Thursday to Sunday, June 2-5, the UK will be celebrating 70 years of the Queen.
In what they bill as "the spirit of exemplifying British values and ingenuity", FirepitsUK has created a Jubilee Crown to top their fire pits.
Made from British steel, rather than platinum, the crown is made using local resources, steel from Port Talbot and manufactured in Monmouthshire.
Founded in 2014 by husband and wife team Tim and Emma Ross, the FirepitsUK range is handmade by their team of craftsmen in the heart of the Monmouthshire countryside.
With more than 50 designs, many of which can carry the new jubilee crown, the pits are designed for both warmth and cooking, and range from classic to more contemporary styles.
Mr Ross said: “We’re very proud to be a British company through and through.
"Using British steel and manufacturing in the UK is key to our ability to innovate and create unique fire pits, and their crowns.”
The fire pit jubilee crowns range from £135 to £165 - with the pits themselves costing between £145 and £1,600.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here