TORFAEN council’s Labour group has said it will aim to support residents through the cost of living crisis and invest in services ahead of next week’s elections.

The group has pledged that, if re-elected, council tax will be kept “as low as possible”, with rises of no more than 1.9 per cent for the next two years.

Other pledges around the cost of living include the roll-out of free school meals to all primary school-aged children, and supporting community groups to ensure foodshare schemes stay stocked.

The Labour group says it will aim for Torfaen to become the first ‘Right to Food’ borough in Wales.

Anthony Hunt, leader of the group, said it is “imperative on every level of government” to recognise that the current cost of living situation is “a crisis”.

“This is not just run-of-the-mill economic cycle stuff for me, this is really existential,” he said.

“People who previously considered themselves to be quite comfortable are seeing their bills going up, so I think every level of government needs to do something.”

The council has a benefit reform group, set up when Universal Credit was rolled out, which is now being redeveloped to provide support around the cost of living, looking at what every department across the authority can do.

There is also a financial inclusion service, offering advice to people who contact the council for help if they are struggling with living costs.

The group is also pledging investments in schools, social care and other services.

A £2 million community renewal fund to make further investments in the borough is being proposed.

Mr Hunt said the Welsh Government’s settlement for councils this year “could signal a more positive future” for local government following the pandemic and years of austerity.

“If you think of the last five-year term, the first three years were dominated by austerity and cuts to funding,” he said.

“The last two have been dominated by the pandemic. I really hope the rest of this decade is a more positive opportunity for us to invest in services and really move services forward.”

Mr Hunt said the Labour group would also look to build on some of the lessons learned during the pandemic, such as working more with the community to make improvements and making the most of the local environment.

A ‘Greener, Cleaner, More Active Torfaen’ is a priority for the group, with projects such as improving the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal and The British in Talywain outlined.

Here are all the candidates tadning for Labour in Torfaen:

Abersychan

Number of seats: three

Lynda Clarkson

Giles Davies

Bob Rogers

Blaenavon

Number of seats: three

Liam James Cowles

Lewis Lyndon Evans

John Hunt

Coed Eva

Number of seats: one

Fiona Claire Cross

Croesyceiliog

Number of seats: two

Richard Giles Clark

Joanne Gauden

Fairwater

Number of seats: two

Rose Seabourne

Jayne Watkins

Greenmeadow

Number of seats: one

Mandy Owen

Llanfrechfa and Ponthir

Number of seats: one

Karl Gauden

Llantarnam

Number of seats: three

Anthony Bird

David Bolton

Leighton Gerald Johnston

Llanyrafon

Number of seats: one

David Hartwell Williams

New Inn

Number of seats: three

Nick Byrne

Jon James

Rosemary Matthews

Panteg

Number of seats: three

Anthony John Hunt

Norma Parrish

Nathan Yeowell

Pontnewydd

Number of seats: three

Stuart Ashley

David Daniels

Sue Morgan

Pontnewynydd and Snatchwood

Number of seats: two

Alfie Best

Nicholas Simons

Pontypool Fawr

Number of seats: three

Gaynor Elizabeth James

Caroline Price

Paul James Stephens

St Dials

Number of seats: two

Fay Jones

Kebba Manneh

Trevethin and Penygarn

Number of seats: two

Jon Horlor

Sue Malson

Two Locks

Number of seats: three

Kathy Evans

Peter Jones

Colette Thomas

Upper Cwmbran

Number of seats: two

Steven Evans

Lucy Williams

To view all the candidates standing in Torfaen click here.