TORFAEN council’s Labour group has said it will aim to support residents through the cost of living crisis and invest in services ahead of next week’s elections.
The group has pledged that, if re-elected, council tax will be kept “as low as possible”, with rises of no more than 1.9 per cent for the next two years.
Other pledges around the cost of living include the roll-out of free school meals to all primary school-aged children, and supporting community groups to ensure foodshare schemes stay stocked.
The Labour group says it will aim for Torfaen to become the first ‘Right to Food’ borough in Wales.
Anthony Hunt, leader of the group, said it is “imperative on every level of government” to recognise that the current cost of living situation is “a crisis”.
“This is not just run-of-the-mill economic cycle stuff for me, this is really existential,” he said.
“People who previously considered themselves to be quite comfortable are seeing their bills going up, so I think every level of government needs to do something.”
The council has a benefit reform group, set up when Universal Credit was rolled out, which is now being redeveloped to provide support around the cost of living, looking at what every department across the authority can do.
There is also a financial inclusion service, offering advice to people who contact the council for help if they are struggling with living costs.
The group is also pledging investments in schools, social care and other services.
A £2 million community renewal fund to make further investments in the borough is being proposed.
Mr Hunt said the Welsh Government’s settlement for councils this year “could signal a more positive future” for local government following the pandemic and years of austerity.
“If you think of the last five-year term, the first three years were dominated by austerity and cuts to funding,” he said.
“The last two have been dominated by the pandemic. I really hope the rest of this decade is a more positive opportunity for us to invest in services and really move services forward.”
Mr Hunt said the Labour group would also look to build on some of the lessons learned during the pandemic, such as working more with the community to make improvements and making the most of the local environment.
A ‘Greener, Cleaner, More Active Torfaen’ is a priority for the group, with projects such as improving the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal and The British in Talywain outlined.
Here are all the candidates tadning for Labour in Torfaen:
Abersychan
Number of seats: three
- Lynda Clarkson
- Giles Davies
- Bob Rogers
Blaenavon
Number of seats: three
- Liam James Cowles
- Lewis Lyndon Evans
- John Hunt
Coed Eva
Number of seats: one
- Fiona Claire Cross
Croesyceiliog
Number of seats: two
- Richard Giles Clark
- Joanne Gauden
Fairwater
Number of seats: two
- Rose Seabourne
- Jayne Watkins
Greenmeadow
Number of seats: one
- Mandy Owen
Llanfrechfa and Ponthir
Number of seats: one
- Karl Gauden
Llantarnam
Number of seats: three
- Anthony Bird
- David Bolton
- Leighton Gerald Johnston
Llanyrafon
Number of seats: one
- David Hartwell Williams
New Inn
Number of seats: three
- Nick Byrne
- Jon James
- Rosemary Matthews
Panteg
Number of seats: three
- Anthony John Hunt
- Norma Parrish
- Nathan Yeowell
Pontnewydd
Number of seats: three
- Stuart Ashley
- David Daniels
- Sue Morgan
Pontnewynydd and Snatchwood
Number of seats: two
- Alfie Best
- Nicholas Simons
Pontypool Fawr
Number of seats: three
- Gaynor Elizabeth James
- Caroline Price
- Paul James Stephens
St Dials
Number of seats: two
- Fay Jones
- Kebba Manneh
Trevethin and Penygarn
Number of seats: two
- Jon Horlor
- Sue Malson
Two Locks
Number of seats: three
- Kathy Evans
- Peter Jones
- Colette Thomas
Upper Cwmbran
Number of seats: two
- Steven Evans
- Lucy Williams
To view all the candidates standing in Torfaen click here.
- This is part of a series of articles profiling parties standing in Gwent's council areas in next month's elections.
