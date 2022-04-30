THERE are 21 Independent candidates standing in the Torfaen council elections next week.

Some Independents are part of a group, set up to support each other, but they do not have a set of collective policies.

In the last term, six councillors formed part of the Independent group, while another six members acted as individual members.

Ron Burnett, leader of the Torfaen Independent group, said candidates are campaigning on issues in their individual wards, based on trying to achieve the best outcomes for their residents.

“What we are standing for is working in the community,” he said.

“As Independent candidates, we are community-based, working for our constituents.

“We are trying to work with our communities to help them with their problems, with the cost of living for example.

“The main objective is working in the community and protecting frontline services and making decisions which can be difficult.”

Mr Burnett said Independent candidates will work to protect services.

“We want to carry on trying to protect the vital services”, he added.

“Education, vulnerable children and all of the frontline services that we have to protect.

“As Independent candidates we are all individuals and we all work independently.”

Mr Burnett said Independents would work in their own wards on local issues and not as a party.

“We have our own voice as Independents and we do not work from party lines,” he said.

“We make our own decisions.”

He said that candidates are “encouraged by what they are hearing” from residents in the run-up to the elections next Thursday, May 5.

Who are the Independent candidates standing in Torfean?





Abersychan

Number of seats: three

Chris Tew

Wayne John Tomlinson

Blaenavon

Number of seats: three

Nick Horler

Janet Jones

Coed Eva

Number of seats: one

Steven John Clarke

Greenmeadow

Number of seats: one

Jason O’Connell

Llantarnam

Number of seats: three

Nick Jones

Alan Slade

David Thomas

Pontnewydd

Number of seats: three

Maxine Brankley

Duncan Campbell

Damian Edmunds

Pontnewynydd and Snatchwood

Number of seats: two

Russell Burgess

Gwyn Jenkins

Pontypool Fawr

Number of seats: three

Mark Anthony Jones

St Dials

Number of seats: two

Catherine Bonera

Elizabeth Haynes

Two Locks

Number of seats: three

Ron Burnett

Kevin Fortey

Upper Cwmbran

Number of seats: two

Robert David Kemp

Sian Rhiannon Legge

