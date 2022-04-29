POLICE are investigating an incident in Cwmbran on Thursday in which a teenager fell from a bridge.
Gwent Police said officers received reports that a 14-year-old boy had fallen from a bridge in Cwmbran Drive (A4051) at around 9pm.
Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were also called to the scene.
The police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Cwmbran Drive was closed for several hours while the emergency services dealt with the incident.
Gwent Police said the boy is currently receiving treatment at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
Some local road closures are still in effect while officers continue to investigate the incident.
At 1.30pm on Friday, a spokesperson for the force said Commercial Street remained closed to traffic between Oak Street and Victoria Street "as enquiries continue".
Anyone with information about the incident, including any dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, should contact Gwent Police, quoting reference 2200140742.
Send information to the force by calling 101, or sending a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.
