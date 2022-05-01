A TEENAGER was warned he could be on his way to a young offender institution after he admitted trafficking cannabis.
Ethan Booth, 19, of Witham Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class B drug and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
His barrister Gareth Williams told Cardiff Crown Court his client had no previous convictions and asked for a pre-sentence report.
Judge Daniel Williams adjourned the case until May 20 but warned the defendant that all sentencing options would be open next month.
Booth was granted conditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here