A TEENAGER was warned he could be on his way to a young offender institution after he admitted trafficking cannabis.

Ethan Booth, 19, of Witham Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class B drug and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

His barrister Gareth Williams told Cardiff Crown Court his client had no previous convictions and asked for a pre-sentence report.

Judge Daniel Williams adjourned the case until May 20 but warned the defendant that all sentencing options would be open next month.

Booth was granted conditional bail.