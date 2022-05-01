THE renovation work to transform Newport's indoor market will continue after council planners unanimously approved proposals for a new covered seating area.

The decision means developers LoftCo will build an extra outdoor seating area next to the market's High Street entrance.

One councillor said the move would bring a "European" cafe-culture ambience to the city centre.

The site is already being used as a terrace-type seating area, but in future visitors to the market's extensive food court will be able to eat and drink outdoors under the cover of large umbrellas.

The plans also mean bench-style seats will be installed there.

Further seating will be placed outside the market's other main entrance, opposite the bus station in Upper Dock Street.

The market falls in Newport's "cafe quarter" and outdoor seating for customers is generally encouraged.

Newport indoor market contains a wide range of food and drink options.

Planners noted "a number of concerns relating to highway and pedestrian safety", but said these have "by and large" been addressed in amended plans.

No formal objections to the plans were submitted to the council.

But in a planning meeting, committee member Jason Jordan said he had concerns about the Upper Dock Street seating area and the impact on neighbouring businesses.

Charles Ferris asked whether the seating would be brought in at night to prevent any problems with "disorder".

The seating will not be fixed to the ground, the committee was told.

And Trevor Watkins sought clarification the new seating areas wouldn't obstruct waste collections.

Yvonne Forsey said she "welcomed" the plans, which "must be showing what a success the new market development is, if they’re wanting to extend the seating area".

"It’s a good thing," she added.

And John Guy said: "This is a bit of ambience where we've tried to follow European standards, of sitting out on the pavement. It's all a plus."