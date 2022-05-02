HERE is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each week we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

South Wales Argus: Gina 'Woodward' Porretta sent in this picture of Killer Kitty, also known as cat, who is 15

South Wales Argus: Jackie Ann, of Newport, sent in this picture of her cat Flearoy

South Wales Argus: Leigh Devonshire, of Newport, sent in this picture of Teddy, who has been part of the family for eight months.

South Wales Argus: Paul and Lynne Duncan, of Newport, sent in this picture of Bonnie, a Cockapoo, who has been part of the family for a matter of weeks.

