HERE is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.
Each week we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.
If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.
Gina 'Woodward' Porretta sent in this picture of Killer Kitty, also known as cat, who is 15
Jackie Ann, of Newport, sent in this picture of her cat Flearoy
Leigh Devonshire, of Newport, sent in this picture of Teddy, who has been part of the family for eight months.
Paul and Lynne Duncan, of Newport, sent in this picture of Bonnie, a Cockapoo, who has been part of the family for a matter of weeks.
