THESE two pets are looking for homes.

They are currently being cared for at All Creatures Great and Small animal sanctuary in Ponthir.

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/.

Sassy is a Domestic Short Hair tabby who was born in January 2012.

She came to the sanctuary on February 11, 2022. Sassy was brought in due to her owner going into care.

A spokesman for All Creatures Great and Small said: "We have been told that Sassy can be a friendly, affectionate cat but that she can tell you off at times. Sassy has never been around other cats, dogs or small children and therefore, she will be rehomed as the only pet and to a home with older children only.

"Sassy would suit a home that can give her plenty of space, time and patience. For the last three to six months, Sassy has lived as an indoor cat."

She ideal for families with children over 16 but need to be an only pet.

She could be an indoor cat.

She needs to be homed with experienced cat owners only.

Roxy is a Collie cross PatterDale who was born in July 2021.

She arrived at All Creatures Great and Small on March 7, 2022.

She is a very hyper, young Collie and is a joy to be around and craves human attention.

Roxy adores playing fetch and will retrieve tennis balls all day. She will focus on that and nothing else when playing the game. Roxy has no recall within an unsecure area and therefore, cannot be trusted off lead.

Her previous owners also mentioned that she can be a bit of an escape artist.

Roxy has previously lived with another dog who was older but her energy was a bit much for him sometimes. This was purely due to the age and energy difference.

Roxy is fine around other dogs but if she meets a dominant, energetic dog that is too in her face, she can get nervous and start showing signs of being uncomfortable.

Roxy cannot live with cats or any small animal such as a rabbit or guinea pig. Her previous owners said that she can be very vocal in the home to certain noises and that she is not 100 per cent house trained.

A spokesman for All Creatures Great and Small said: "We believe Roxy would suit an active, adult-only home. We also believe that she would massively benefit from agility training or something similar, as she is mainly Collie. She has the drive to work towards something constantly."

She could be suitable for a home with children aged 16-plus and could potentially live with another dog, but not with a cat.

Breed experience is desired but not compulsory.