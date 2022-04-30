FORMER miners struggling to pay bills and keep up with the rising cost of living should be given immediate UK Government support, a Welsh minister has argued.

Thousands of mineworkers have to stretch their pensions to make ends meet, while the government has received millions through from an agreement made in the 1990s through which 50 per cent of surpluses go to members’ pensions, while the other 50 per cent is put in an investment reserve.

The UK Government has so far resisted calls from former miners, unions and cross-party groups of MPs to revise the pension terms and provide retired pit-workers with much-needed assistance.

And amid record-high inflation and soaring costs of heating and everyday essentials, Welsh economy minister Vaughan Gething has made a fresh plea to Westminster, urging them to reconsider their stance.

Vaughan Gething, the Welsh Government's economy minister.

"The cost-of-living crisis has further eroded the value of pensions through rising – and persistent – inflation," he said in a letter to the UK's energy minister. "The Welsh coalfields were integral to the UK’s industrial development and contributed hugely to our prosperity.

"We owe a debt of gratitude to those who worked in the industry and in their retirement, mineworkers deserve respect and financial security. I believe it is increasingly indefensible to see continued and substantial increases in surpluses, while many beneficiaries of the Mineworkers' Pension Scheme continue to struggle to make ends meet."

Research last year found more than half of the 152,000 retired miners in the scheme receive less than £84 a week, with the government having received £4.4 billion.

Rhianon Passmore, the Senedd member for Islwyn.

Islwyn MS Rhianon Passmore welcomed the new calls for more support.

She said the Mineworkers Pension Scheme was a "huge issue" in her constituency and across other former coalfield areas.

"I wrote to Vaughan Gething after being contacted by a constituent and I am pleased that our Welsh Labour Government stands unequivocally with former miners and their families," she said, calling on the UK Government to take action and stop "the cost of living crisis further eroding the value of pensions".

A UK Government spokesperson said they would respond to Mr Gething's letter in due course.

“We remain committed to protecting the pensions of mineworkers and ensuring they are paid their full entitlement," they said.

“Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme members are receiving payments 33 per cent higher than they would have been thanks to the government’s guarantee.

"On most occasions, the scheme has been in surplus, and scheme members have received bonuses in addition to their guaranteed pension.”

They added the scheme is evaluated every three years.