Ada Lloyd-Perkins was born on February 18, 2022, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 11oz. Her parents are Charley Bagenal and Dewi Lloyd-Perkins, of Newport, and her big sister is Elora, one.

Ava Alena Jane Thomas was born on March 29, 2022, at Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil, weighing 8lb 11oz. Her parents are Kristy Dunkerton and Josh Thomas, of Georgetown, Tredegar, and her big brother is Harrison, 23 months.

Mya Bradley was born on March 29, 2022, at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan, Ebbw Vale, weighing 6lb 15oz. She is the first child of Abbie Paul and Jordan Bradley, of Six Bells Abertillery. She is the seventh grandchild of Jordan's parents and third granddaughter of Abbie's parents.

Jacob Greg Woodgate arrived five days early on March 13, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 3oz. His parents are Bethan and Michael Woodgate, of Sebastopol, and his big sisters are Lara-Grace Woodgate, eight, and Elsie-Louise Woodgate, five.

Twins Connie Luisa and Lottie Renae Brookman were born on April 5, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran weighing 5lb 13oz and 5lb 5oz respectively. Their parents are Ellie and Jamie Brookman, of Hendredenny, Caerphilly and their siblings are Lola Rose, nine, and Blu, four.

Ellie said: "We had a shock on our 12 week scan in October 2021 finding out we were being blessed with non-identical twins. We didn't find out the sex of the twins and everyone had an amazing surprise when they were born at 37 weeks and six days. Connie Luisa was born at 9.35am and Lottie Renae Brookman, born 9.37am weighing 5lb 5oz.