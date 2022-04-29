CONSERVATIVE MP Neil Parish has been revealed as the MP accused of watching pornography in the House of Commons.

The MP for Tiverton and Honiton in the south west is now reporting himself to the Standards Committee of the House of Commons.

Mr Parish was first elected to Parliament in 2010 and is the current chairman of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.

The revelation ends days of speculation after Tory MPs refused to name the individual involved.

A spokesperson for the Chief Whip told The Telegraph: "Having spoken to the Chief Whip this afternoon, Neil Parish MP is reporting himself to the Standards Committee of the House of Commons.

"Mr Parish has been suspended from the Conservative Whip pending the outcome of that investigation."

Boris Johnson brands accusations 'totally unacceptable'





It comes after Boris Johnson described the allegations as “totally unacceptable” as senior ministers hit out at Westminster’s “shameful” culture.

Attorney General Suella Braverman said if the subject of the complaint was found to have been watching adult material it should result in them “no longer holding their privileged position as a Member of Parliament”.

During a visit to Burnley, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: “I think it’s obviously unacceptable for anybody to be doing that kind of thing in the workplace.

“It would be the same for any kind of job up and down the country, let’s be absolutely clear about that.

“What needs to happen now is that the proper procedures need to be gone through, the independent complaints and grievances procedure needs to be activated and we need to get to understand the facts but, yeah, that kind of behaviour is clearly totally unacceptable.”