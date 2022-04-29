GWENT Police is appealing for any information after an 86-year-old woman from Cwmbran was reported missing.
Jean Lewis was last seen in Cwmbran on Thursday, April 24.
Officers are concerned for Ms Lewis' welfare and are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to come forward.
Ms Lewis is described as being around 5ft tall, of a slight build, and has blonde hair.
She wears glasses and often uses a walking stick.
Ms Lewis has previous links to Bargoed.
Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or by sending a message to their social media accounts, quoting 2200141317.
Ms Lewis is encouraged to get in touch so that people know that she is safe.
