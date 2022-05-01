SIX Caerphilly residents have appeared in court in recent days after being caught travelling on Transport for Wales services without paying for a ticket.

Four pleaded guilty to travelling on the railway without paying a fare – an act which is contrary to the Regulation of Railways Act 1889.

A further two Caerphilly County Borough residents were found guilty in their absence.

All six hearings were held at Cardiff Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 21, and related to journeys made between November and December 2021.

A total of £1,018 in fines were handed out.

Below, you can see how each individual was fined, and for what journey.

Jonathan Owen Hughes was fined £119 for traveling without paying, and with intent to avoid the £4.90 payment between Caerphilly and Cardiff Central Railway Station on November 6.

The 34-year-old, of Pandy Road in Bedwas, pleaded guilty to the offence.

In addition to the fine, he was ordered to pay costs of £179, £4.90 in compensation, and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.

Matthew Farley was fined £133 for traveling without paying, and with intent to avoid the £4.90 payment between Caerphilly and Cardiff Queen Street, on December 23.

The 25-year-old, of Cae’r Fferm, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to the offence.

In addition to the fine, he was ordered to pay costs of £179, £4.90 in compensation, and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.

Kieran Payne was fined £147 for traveling without paying, and with intent to avoid the £4.90 payment between Caerphilly and Cardiff Central Railway Station, on December 20.

The 34-year-old, of St Cenydd Road, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to the offence.

In addition to the fine, he was ordered to pay costs of £179, £4.90 in compensation, and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.

Jack Jones was fined £220 for traveling without paying, and with intent to avoid the £4.90 payment between Caerphilly and Cardiff Queen Street Station, on December 23.

The 24-year-old, of Brigham Court, Caerphilly, was found guilty in his absence.

In addition to the fine, he was ordered to pay costs of £179, £4.90 in compensation, and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.

Joshua Kieran Lundrigan was fined £92 for traveling without paying, and with intent to avoid the £3.30 payment between Penarth and Cardiff Central Railway Station, on December 17.

The 19-year-old, of Glebe Street, Bedwas, pleaded guilty to the offence.

In addition to the fine, he was ordered to pay costs of £179, £3.30 in compensation, and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.

Leah Shah was fined £220 for traveling without paying, and with intent to avoid the £3.30 payment between Llanishen and Cardiff Queen Street Station, on December 23.

The 37-year-old, of Mary Street, Trethomas, pleaded guilty to the offence.

In addition to the fine, she was ordered to pay costs of £179, £3.30 in compensation, and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.