A DISPERSAL order has been issued in Crosskeys after a rise in anti-social behaviour.

This follows a similar order made in another Caerphilly town, Newbridge, just last week.

The order came into force at 4pm today - Friday, April 29 - and will last until 6am on Sunday, May 1.

A dispersal order means that officers are given additional powers to remove people from the area affected if they are suspected of causing anti-social behaviour.

This also applies if members of the public are harassed, alarmed or distressed or even if officers believe behaviour will lead to anti-social behaviour.

If the people removed return to the area, they could be arrested.

Inspector Andrew Boucher said: "Officers across the Caerphilly borough continue their commitment to tackling ASB (anti-social behaviour) and behaviour that negatively impacts our communities.

"ASB will not be tolerated and we'll continue to take action against anyone intent on causing harm and disorder.

"The dispersal order gives officers additional powers to direct people away from an area if their behaviour is anti-social; if they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.

"Throughout the bank holiday weekend, we'd urge parents and guardians in the area to ensure they know where their children are and to continue to speak to them about the impact their behaviour can have on our towns and neighbours.

"If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour, and see us on our patrols, please do stop to talk to us.

"Alternatively, you can report your concerns by calling 101, or by sending us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter."