A BRAZEN thief stole a Hermes driver’s van after he left his keys inside while he was making a delivery.

The Ford Transit had parcels worth around £10,000 still inside when it was pinched on Allt-yr-yn Road, Newport, by Michael Hobbs, 37.

Police found a box full of clothes stolen from the van when they raided the home of Hobbs’ step-daughter Siobhan Evans and her boyfriend Owen Lloyd.

Jenny Yeo, prosecuting, said: “Keith Supple is a self-employed delivery driver for Hermes the courier company and on June 8, 2020, at around 2pm, he was in a grey Ford Transit van on Allt-yr-yn Road in Newport.

“Whilst he got out of the van to make a delivery, he left the keys in the van.

“When he came out he realised the van and the contents had been stolen.

“There were 19 items left on the van.

“Hermes have been very vague about the value of the items that were on the van and they say it could have been around £10,000.”

Cardiff Crown Court heard how police ANPR checks showed the van was driven away in “convoy” with a white Ford Focus that was registered to Lloyd.

On June 14, 2020 officers found the damaged Ford Transit with false plates in Llewellyn Street, Barry.

Following a search of Evans and Lloyd’s home address, police discovered a Hermes box of a “large amount of clothing” that had been on the van.

Three days later, Hobbs was arrested and detectives could prove he was in the Allt-yr-yn area at the time of the theft after examining his mobile phone.

Hobbs, formerly of Llewellyn Street, Barry, now of St Nicholas, near Cardiff, pleaded guilty to theft.

Evans, 22, and Lloyd, 23, both of Pant Y Deri Close, Caerau, Cardiff, admitted handling stolen goods.

The court heard Hobbs was jailed for two years in August 2020 for separate offences and how he could have been sentenced for this offence then.

Gareth Williams, representing the couple, said: “They are both young, hard-working people and are unlikely to come before the court again.

“They made a mistake and want to put this behind them.”

The pair have no previous convictions.

The judge, Recorder Paul Booth, jailed Hobbs for six months, suspended for 18 months, and made him the subject of a curfew for three months between 7pm and 6am.

Evans and Lloyd were both sentenced to a 12-month community order.

They must perform 100 hours of unpaid work, complete a rehabilitation activity requirement and each pay £420 prosecution costs.

All three will have to pay a victim surcharge.

Hermes has changed its name to Evri since the theft.