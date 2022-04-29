A LAW student is spearheading the Conservative Party’s campaign to gain a foothold in Blaenau Gwent.

The party has three candidates standing in next Thursday’s local government election, and has recently set up a party association in the county borough.

One of their candidates is 21-year-old Georgia Palfrey who is final year law student at Cardiff University.

Later this year she will be starting her Bar and Masters of Law courses and aspires to be a barrister,

Ms Palfrey spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service on what she hopes to achieve for Blaenau Gwent if elected.

Ms Palfrey said: “Access to better opportunities, more and better paid jobs, jobs to encourage people to stay in the local area and make Ebbw Vale a more desirable place to live and work is a priority

“As is encouraging and offering real support to small businesses.

“We also want to use council tax for roads, better education, council services  and  police presence to tackle anti-social behaviour.

“We are growing as an association in an area that has been red for too long.

“It’s time for a change to help everyone prosper, and that is what I will do if I am elected.”

Who are the Conservative candidates standing for Blaenau Gwent?

Cwm – elect two councillors from:

  • Lucinda Mary Field

Ebbw Vale South – elect two councillors from: 

  • Georgia Palfrey

Tredegar – elect three councillors from:

  • Phillip Tolley

To view all the candidates standing in Blaenau Gwent click here.

This is part of a series of articles profiling parties standing in Gwent's council areas in next month's elections.