IN 2017, Independent candidates had a good election in Blaenau Gwent with 28 members elected to 42 seats – and were able to take over control of the council.
They formed the Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council administration, and have ruled the roost in Blaenau Gwent for the last five years
However over the five-year period, splits emerged.
Phil Edwards and three other councillors left Blaenau Gwent’s ruling administration in November 2020 to form a new group.
To differentiate between the groups they call themselves the “minority” Independent group.
Phil Edwards
Mr Edwards was asked what his priorities for Blaenau Gwent would be if elected.
Mr Edwards said: “We don’t have a manifesto – we campaign on issues affecting our locality.
“Increasing employment would be a priority, I’m all for the glass factory coming here provided there is no undue emissions and that it’s 100 per cent safe for the residents of the area.
“Social Services need looking at, the carers and voluntary carers need assistance and I believe it should be reviewed.
“Recycling collection has been a bugbear.
“There’s been cutbacks on the council litter pickers and fly-tipping crew that has to be revisited – they originally put on an extra vehicle and then took them off – it needs to be more of a priority.”
“We also want to ensure that the council is open and transparent.”
The Green Party has one candidate standing in Blaenau Gwent.
The Green Party says: “Our Green New Deal for a just and sustainable future will not only protect our environment but also provide jobs and strengthen public services, supporting those who were left behind by Labour and Conservatives as old Welsh industries declined.
“Quality of life and the wellbeing of current and future generations are at the heart of our beliefs.”
Who are the Independent and Green Party candidates standing in Blaenau Gwent?
Abertillery and Six Bells – elect three councillors from:
- Martin John Cook
- Nigel Daniels
- Julie Holt
- Josh Rawcliffe
Beaufort – elect three councillors from:
- Stewart Healy
- Greg Paulsen
- Godfrey Thomas
Blaina – elect two councillors from:
- Des Hillman
- John Patrick Morgan
Brynmawr – elect three councillors from:
- David Cook
- Lyn Elias
- John Hill
- Wayne Hodgins
Cwm – elect two councillors from:
- Gareth Davies
- George Humphreys
- Ann Price - Green Party
Cwmtillery – elect two councillors from:
- Andrew Boulton
- Malcolm Day
- Joanna Wilkins
Ebbw Vale North – elect two councillors from:
- Dai Davies
- Suzanne Jones
- Bob Summers
Ebbw Vale South – elect two councillors from:
- Carl Bainton
- Jonathan David Millard
- Keith Clark Pritchard
Llanhilleth – elect two councillors from:
- Gill Clark
- Lee Parsons
Nantyglo – elect two councillors from:
- Keri Rowson
Rassau & Garnlydan – elect two councillors from:
- Gareth Davies
- Phil Edwards
Sirhowy – elect three councillors from:
- Steve Gough
- Brian Thomas
Tredegar – elect three councillors from:
- Mandy Moore
To view all the candidates standing in Blaenau Gwent click here.
