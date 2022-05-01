WE SET the theme for this week as heritage, and as usual our camera club members shared some very inspirational images with us.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,600 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Iron Works, Blaenavon. Picture: Sarah Davey
At Manmoel Common. Picture: Samantha Hawkins
An old boundary marker on the Blorenge looking over towards the Keepers pond and Pen y Fan in the distance. Picture: Stuart John Baldwin
Coal miners' lockers at Big Pit. Picture: Catherine Mayo
Raising Steam at Blaenavon Heritage Railway. Picture: Mark Vrettos
The Cenotaph Abergavenny. Picture: Wayne Gibbon
The Guardian memorial at Six Bells. Picture: Racheal O'Leary
French burr millstone, Llanyrafon Mill. Picture: Nigel Jones
Tredegar. Picture: Claire Louise Skinner
The slag heap at the site of the old Garnddyrys Forge in The Blaenavon World Heritage Site. Picture: Alan Underwood
