IT'S bluebell season and woods and walks throughout Gwent are covered in a beautiful carpet of these seasonal flowers.
We asked the 4,600 members of our South Wales Argus Camera Club to tell us their favourite places to go and see the blooms.
Here are just some of the nominations. To see more or to join the camera club, you can find it on Facebook - just search for South Wales Argus Camera Club.
Wentwood above the reservoir. Picture: Ian Agland
Lodge Hill Woods, Caerleon. Picture: Linda Hill
Out of Redbrook, heading east towards Tintern, on the Offa's Dyke trail, will take you through woods ablaze with bluebells. Picture: Lee Kershaw
Caldicot castle. Picture: Francesca Bowen
Bluebell wood Croesyceiliog. Picture: Danny Peachy Moreton
Sirhowy Valley Walk, Full Moon Industrial Estate. Picture: Angela Shipp
Bluebells starting to appear at Blaenavon Forestry. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain
