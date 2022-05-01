IT'S bluebell season and woods and walks throughout Gwent are covered in a beautiful carpet of these seasonal flowers.

With the Bank Holiday upon us, we asked the 4,600 members of our South Wales Argus Camera Club to tell us their favourite places to go and see the blooms.

Here are just some of the nominations. To see more or to join the camera club click here.

Bluebells starting to appear at Blaenavon Forestry. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Sirhowy Valley Walk, Full Moon Industrial Estate. Picture: Angela Shipp, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Bluebell wood Croesyceiliog. Picture: Danny Peachy Moreton, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Caldicot castle. Picture: Francesca Bowen, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Out of Redbrook, heading east towards Tintern, on the Offa's Dyke trail, will take you through woods ablaze with bluebells. Picture: Lee Kershaw, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Wentwood above the reservoir. Picture: Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Lodge Hill Woods, Caerleon. Picture: Linda Hill, South Wales Argus Camera Club