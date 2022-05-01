IT'S bluebell season and woods and walks throughout Gwent are covered in a beautiful carpet of these seasonal flowers.
With the Bank Holiday upon us, we asked the 4,600 members of our South Wales Argus Camera Club to tell us their favourite places to go and see the blooms.
Here are just some of the nominations. To see more or to join the camera club click here.
Bluebells starting to appear at Blaenavon Forestry. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain, South Wales Argus Camera Club
Sirhowy Valley Walk, Full Moon Industrial Estate. Picture: Angela Shipp, South Wales Argus Camera Club
Bluebell wood Croesyceiliog. Picture: Danny Peachy Moreton, South Wales Argus Camera Club
Caldicot castle. Picture: Francesca Bowen, South Wales Argus Camera Club
Out of Redbrook, heading east towards Tintern, on the Offa's Dyke trail, will take you through woods ablaze with bluebells. Picture: Lee Kershaw, South Wales Argus Camera Club
Wentwood above the reservoir. Picture: Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera Club
Lodge Hill Woods, Caerleon. Picture: Linda Hill, South Wales Argus Camera Club
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here