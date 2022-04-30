LEGO has released new Lightyear sets for Buzz Lightyear fans to buy and build.

Whether you’re treating yourself or in need of a gift for a loved one, these sets could be ideal for a rainy day.

With some being cheaper than others, they make a great buy for different budgets.

Buzz Lightyear (Disney)

LEGO Lightyear sets

LEGO Lightyear XL-15 Spaceship Set

LEGO Lightyear XL-15 Spaceship Set (Zavvi)

If you know someone that loves all things Space, this Spaceship Set could be perfect for them.

It’s suitable for ages 8+ and comes with 497 pieces so there’s plenty to build when you’re unsure how to spend your time.

The set comes with characters from the film including Sox, the robot cat.

It’s available to buy via both the LEGO and Zavvi websites for £44.99.

LEGO Lightyear Zurg Battle Set

LEGO Lightyear Zurg Battle Set (Zavvi)

Fans of the Lightyear film can try their hand at defeating the evil Zurg with this LEGO set.

Although it’s a smaller set with 261 pieces, Lightyear fans will find weapons and characters in the box, enough to have hours of fun.

It’s suitable for ages 7+ and Space Rangers, Sox and E.R.I.C are all included.

You can buy it via both the LEGO and Zavvi websites for £24.99.

LEGO Lightyear Zyclops Chase Set

LEGO Lightyear Zyclops Chase Set (Zavvi)

This set comes with 87 pieces and is suitable for ages 4+ meaning the smaller Lightyear fans among us can play along too.

Zyclops can use his shooter to send discs flying at the other characters included in the set so it’s your job to keep him away from Buzz and Izzy.

It’s available to buy via both the LEGO and Zavvi websites for £17.99.

You can shop more LEGO sets via the LEGO and Zavvi websites.