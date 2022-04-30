THE idea of staying at a hostel might not appeal to people who are looking to travel around the UK this summer, especially given their overall reputation.

However, if you are travelling by yourself this summer and want a comfortable, but affordable place to stay then you may be in luck.

HostelWorld has a number of top quality establishments for those who are looking to escape a little this year.

From Bath to Inverness, Belfast to Swansea, and everything in between, solo travellers can discover the beauty that is right on their doorstep.

For those travellers who are new to the experience, HostelWorld has also set up The Solo System on their app, which allows solo travellers to see who else is visiting a city or hostel before booking and talk to them ahead of time.

Here's a list of the ten best hostels to stay in via their site, and what their cost per night is.

The top ten best hostels in the UK

YHA Bath, Bath, England (HostelWorld rating - 9.2)

Part of YHA Bath (HostelWorld)

The main hostel building is a beautiful Italianate mansion, set on private grounds, with some bedrooms located in a separate annexe building. There’s a licensed restaurant for you to relax in after a busy day exploring what the city has to offer.

Beds go for £23 per night in dorm areas.

Book a stay via the HostelWorld website here.

Bazpackers Hostel, Inverness, Scotland (HostelWorld rating - 9.5)

Located just in front of the Castle, Bazpackers offers clean, professional, friendly service in a quiet but very central location of Inverness.

Beds go for £42 per night in dorm areas.

Book a stay via the HostelWorld website here.

Astor York, York, England (HostelWorld rating - 9.4)

Astor York is set in a beautiful Grade II Listed Building, just a 10-minute walk from the Historic Centre of York.

It has a large Living room with plenty of comfy sofas to relax after a day of sightseeing, a fully stocked bar to share drinks with friends old and new, and two large dining rooms to catch up with fellow travellers.

Beds go for £14.45 per night in dorm areas.

Book a stay via the HostelWorld website here.

Castle Rock Hostel, Edinburgh, Scotland (HostelWorld rating - 9.4)

Castle Rock Hostel (HostelWorld)

Castle Rock Hostel is in an ideal location just beside Edinburgh Castle, up the hill from Grassmarket.

This carefully-decorated hostel has clean, spacious, themed rooms that our guests have described as ‘lovely and warm’, as well as a large kitchen and multiple lounges, so there’s plenty of space to meet others or find a quiet corner.

Beds go for £15 per night in dorm areas.

Book a stay via the HostelWorld website here.

Wombat’s City Hostel London, London, England (HostelWorld rating - 8.9)

What used to be sailors’ lodgings in the olden days is now a hostel satisfying all needs of the modern traveller. With great attention to detail, they have created a hostel in London that celebrates the legacy of that historic building.

Beds go for £34 per night in dorm areas.

Book a stay via the HostelWorld website here.

Global Village, Belfast, Northern Ireland (HostelWorld rating - 9.1)

Global Village is located in the thriving Queens University area, near some of the city’s best pubs and shopping; it’s also only 15 minutes walk from City Hall in the centre of Belfast.

Beds go for £17.50 per night in dorm areas.

Book a stay via the HostelWorld website here.

YHA Liverpool Central, Liverpool, England (HostelWorld rating - 9.2)

YHA Liverpool Central (HostelWorld)

YHA Liverpool Central offers contemporary accommodation at budget friendly prices. They have a range of different rooms, all of which are en-suite, and we have suites available to book for special occasions.

There is also a café bar where you can grab a drink and a snack, or a meal after a day of sightseeing.

Beds go for £21 per night in dorm areas.

Book a stay via the HostelWorld website here.

Palmers Lodge – Swiss Cottage, London, England (HostelWorld rating - 9.1)

Whether you’re a backpacker, flash-packer or a budget traveller, Palmers Lodge has everything you need for one of the most unique experiences in London!

Combining the grand charm of our historic building constructed in 1882, their friendly team and accessible location, Palmers Lodge has it all.

Beds go for £26.50 per night in dorm areas.

Book a stay via the HostelWorld website here.

Cwtsh Hostel, Swansea, Wales (HostelWorld rating - 9.6)

Situated in the heart of Swansea City Centre, overlooking Castle Gardens, Cwtsh Hostel provides a modern and unique base to explore the city and surrounding areas.

They cater to backpackers, explorers, families, school groups, party-goers, and freelancers.

Beds go for £26.90 per night in dorm areas.

Book a stay via the HostelWorld website here.

Skye Basecamp, Isle of Skye, Scotland (HostelWorld rating - 9.7)

A view from Skye Basecamp (HostelWorld)

Skye Basecamp is an Independent Hostel run by climbers who also run Skye Guides mountain guiding company for the Cuillin mountains & rock climbing days out.

The perfect base for exploring the Isle of Skye with all its mountain & coastal attractions within easy reach.

Beds go for £29 per night in dorm areas.

Book a stay via the HostelWorld website here.