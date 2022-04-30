THIS weekend we are being treated to another Bank Holiday with the annual May Bank Holiday taking place on May 2.
That means an extra day to relax, see friends and family and plan a day filled with all your favourite things.
Whether you plan on having a big get-together and hoping for BBQ weather or plan to spend the day out and about there's one thing you'll need to check.
With many supermarkets changing their regular opening times so they can give staff extra well-earned break.
But so you don't get caught out by the change in hours we've broken them each down for you.
UK Bank Holidays 2022
Bank Holiday Opening Times:
Aldi:
The bargain store will have its usual weekend opening hours but a slightly shorter day on Monday.
- Saturday 30 Apr 8am - 10pm
- Sunday 1 May 10am - 4pm
- Monday 2 May 8am - 8pm
Tesco:
If you shop at Tesco you're in luck as most stores will be operating their usual opening hours for the weekend but will change on Monday.
You may also want to check your local store as they can vary.
- Saturday 30 Apr: 6am- Midnight
- Sunday 1 May: 10am- 4pm
- Monday 2 May: 8am 6pm
Sainsbury's
Sainsbury's will be keeping their normal times for the weekend but will have a shorter day for Monday
You may also want to check your local store as they can vary.
- Saturday 30 Apr: 6am- 22pm
- Sunday 1 May: 10am- 4pm
- Monday 2 May: 8am 8pm
Lidl
Also keeping its normal hours for the weekend with a slight change to the Bank Holiday.
- Saturday 30 Apr: 8am- 22pm
- Sunday 1 May: 10am- 4pm
- Monday 2 May: 8am 8pm
Asda
With Asda opening hours being very varied from store to store you may want to check your local spot.
- Saturday 30 Apr: 6am- 22pm
- Sunday 1 May: 10am- 4pm
- Monday 2 May: 6am 8pm
Morrisons
Morrisons stores tend to close an hour earlier for a bank holiday but it can depend on the store, so you're best to check.
- Saturday 30 Apr: 6am- 22pm
- Sunday 1 May: 10am- 4pm
- Monday 2 May: 7am 8pm
