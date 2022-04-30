THE Conservative MP under investigation for allegedly watching pornography on his phone in the Commons chamber suggested he may have opened it accidentally as he rejected calls to stand down immediately.

Former Torfaen election candidate Neil Parish said he would be continuing his “duties” as an MP for Tiverton and Honiton, in Devon, and as the chair of a select committee while “cooperating fully” with investigators after he had the Tory whip suspended on Friday.

The 65-year-old farmer said he would only consider his position after the conclusion of an inquiry after referring himself to Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone.

But he vowed to continue serving his constituents and remain chairman of the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee despite calls to resign or at least stop attending the Commons while under investigation.

Mr Parish has accused of opening pornography in his phone in the Commons chamber (PA)

Mr Parish, who ran for Torfaen MP in 1997, wrote on his website: "I will be cooperating fully with any investigation, and whilst it is ongoing I will continue to perform my duties as MP for Tiverton and Honiton."

Later asked by broadcasters if he opened something in error in the Commons, he said: “I did, but let the inquiry look at that.”

However, there were suggestions that a Tory minister also witnessed him watching porn on a second occasion, in a committee meeting.

Mr Parish said he will consider his position as an MP after the result of the investigation, telling reporters: “I will not remain if I am found guilty.”

He said he told his wife Sue Parish on Friday afternoon, adding: “Of course it’s embarrassing and it’s embarrassing for my wife and family, so that’s my main concern at the moment.”

Allegations of a porn-watching parliamentarian were first aired by Tory MPs in a meeting with Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris on Tuesday.

Mr Heaton-Harris suspended Mr Parish, who has represented his constituency since 2010, from the parliamentary Conservative Party pending the outcome of an investigation after they talked on Friday afternoon.

Conservative former Cabinet minister Karen Bradley, who chairs the Procedure Committee, said she “would urge him not to come into Parliament” while under investigation and was clear he must quit if found guilty.

It was understood that the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS), which looks into claims of bullying and sexual harassment, had begun examining events after at least one witness made a referral.