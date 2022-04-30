A HUGE number of TV shows and films will be leaving the streaming service Netflix in April.
Whilst the service has a huge library of content, you may want to make a note of what is leaving soon if you did want to catch if before it moves on.
For example, films such as School of Rock starring Jack Black, the rom-com Friends With Benefits and the Kristen Wiig-starring comedy Bridesmaids will all be departing.
This is alongside TV shows such as South Park, The Real Housewives of New York and the single season of Strangers From Hell.
There will be plenty of new additions coming onto the service to make up this loss in content, as they final series of Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul continues its weekly release of episodes.
The final part of Ozark is also new on Netflix along with the new series Anatomy of a Scandal starring Michelle Dockery and Sienna Miller.
Here's a full list of what is leaving Neftlix UK each day in May.
What films and TV shows are leaving Netflix UK in May 2022?
May 1
- 3 Ninjas Kick Back (1994)
- A Christmas Star (2015)
- A YELLOW BIRD (2016)
- Ace Ventura: Pet Dectective (1994)
- Belly (1998)
- Below Deck (3 Seasons)
- Blue Streak (1999)
- Center Stage(2000)
- The Choice
- Darc (2018)
- Dolapo is Fine (2020)
- Drag Me to Hell (2009)
- Faster (2009)
- Fatal Deceit (2019)
- Fire in the Blood (2012)
- First Knight (1995)
- Four Brothers (2005)
- The Fourth Kind (2009)
- The Frankenstein Chronicles (1 Season)
- Friday the 13th (2009)
- Friends with Benefits (2011)
- Funny Girl (1968)
- Ghost Rider (2007)
- He Even Has Your Eyes (2016)
- JFK: The Making of a Presdie
- Kindred Spirit (2019)
- Laatu (2018)
- Lineage of Lies (2019)
- Loev (2015)
- The Model of Murders (2019)
- Monthly Girl’s Nozaki Kun (1 Season)
- Mostly Sunny (2016)
- Poisonous Protege (2019)
- Premonition (2007)
- Red Tails (2012)
- Resident Evil: Damnation (2012)
- Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008)
- School of Rock (2003)
- The Song of Names (2019)
- Tamara Drewe (2010)
- Thirteen Ghosts (2001)
May 2
- Boys Over Flowers (1 Season)
- Iris (2009)
May 3
- One Day: Justice Delivered (2019)
May 4
- Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)
- Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo (2018)
May 5
- Baby Driver (2017)
- First Sunday (2008)
- Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017)
- S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017)
- Wild Things (1998)
May 6
- Ordinary Love (2019)
- Who You Think I Am (2019)
May 7
- Action Replay (2010)
- Andaz Apna Apna (1994)
May 8
- Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy (2019)
May 9
- The Curse of La Llorona (2019)
- Gatoa 2: Rise of the King (2018)
May 12
- Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen (2018)
May 13
- Andaleeb El Dokki (2007)
- Let’s Dance (2006)
- Life’s Speed Bump (2006)
- Mr. Romantic (2009)
- My Horrible Grandma (2012)
- Sorry To Disturb (2008)
- The Student Cop (2004)
- What’s Up? (2006)
- X Large (2011)
May 15
- 3000 Miles to Graceland (2001)
- Bakugan: Battle Planet (1 Season)
- Chamtkar (1992)
- The Devil’s Mistress (2016)
- Kabhi. Haan. Kabhi Naa (1994)
- Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro (1979)
- Parasyte: The Maxim (1 Season)
- Ram Jaane (1995)
- The Real Housewives of New York (2 Seasons)
- Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas (1 Season)
- Saints & Strangers (1 Season)
- South Park (2 Seasons)
- Strangers from Hell (1 Season)
- The Wiggles (2 Seasons)
May 16
- 9 (2009)
- The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000)
- American Gangster (2007)
- An American Tail: Fievel Goes West! (1991)
- Apollo 13 (1995)
- Bruno (2009)
- Bridesmaids (2011)
- Candyman (1992)
- Cape Fear (1991)
- Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey! (2009)
- Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle (2015)
- Dad’s Army (2016)
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)
- The Doors (1991)
- Endless Love (2014)
- Fear (1996)
- Gladiator (2000)
- Gypsy: Live from the Savoy Theater (2015)
- Hard Target 2 (2016)
- Highlander (1986)
- Hop (2011)
- Hwarang! (1 Season)
- I Believe in Miracles (2015)
- ID2: Shadwell Army (2016)
- Intolerable Cruelty (2003)
- It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
- Jaws (1975)
- Laid in America (2016)
- Les Miserables (2012)
- Love Actually (2003)
- Love in the Moonlight (1 Season)
- Miss Saigon 25th Anniversary Performance (2016)
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2006)
- Nanny McPhee (2005)
- Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010)
- Notting Hill (1999)
- The Nutty Professor (1996)
- One Day (2011)
- Pitch Perfect (2012)
- Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019)
- The Producers (1 Season)
- The Purge (2013)
- The Purge: Anarchy (2014)
- The Road to El Dorado (2000)
- Safe House (2012)
- Siren (2016)
- Twins (1988)
- Uncontrollably Fond (1 Season)
- The Wildling (2016)
- Zero Dark Thirty (2012)
May 19
- Over the Hedge (2006)
May 20
- Anchor Bay (2010)
- Black Christmas (2019)
- Especial 20 anos Futbol de Primera (2020)
- Second Act (2018)
May 21
- Bye Bye London (1981)
- Fifty Year Old Teenager (1996)
- Lock Your Girls In (1982)
- The Married Couples (1981)
- No Longer Kids (1979)
- Raya and Sakina (1984)
- Sayed the Servant (1985)
- The School of Mischief (1973)
- The Witness Who Didn’t See Anything (1976)
May 22
- Living in Bondage: Breaking Free (2019)
May 23
- Ares (2016)
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
May 24
- Hyper Hardboiled Gourmet Report (2017)
May 25
- Yes, God, Yes (2020)
May 26
- 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2021)
- Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)
- Raees (2017)
May 27
- The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! (2012)
- Echo in the Canyon (2019)
May 28
- American Idol (1 Collection)
