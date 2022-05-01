LLOYDS Banks has issued an urgent scam warning to British holidaymakers looking to book a holiday this summer.

The bank has warned scams targeting unsuspecting sunseekers has increased by a third (33 per cent) in the last year.

Based on analysis of relevant scams reported to Lloyds Bank, fraud relating to flight bookings was up by 13 per cent in the 12 months to March 2022. The average amount lost to a flight scam was £2,955.

Scam reports linked to hotels were up by 18 per cent, with the average amount lost £1,231. Packaged holiday-style scams also saw a 17 per cent increase over the same period, with victims losing £2,342 on average.

However, by far the biggest increase came from scams linked to fake caravan bookings (i.e. a short stay in a caravan, rather than the outright purchase of a vehicle), with cases surging by a massive 108 per cent year-on-year. The average amount lost in each case was much lower though, at £374.

Many of these scams start with false adverts on search engines or social media. Victims often click on a link taking them to a website and believe they are dealing with a legitimate company. However, it is all too easy for scammers to impersonate genuine firms online. Some fraudsters even lurk on real accommodation listing sites, before convincing victims to transfer cash directly rather than through the official platform.

Liz Ziegler, Fraud Prevention Director at Lloyds Bank, said: “Now that most pandemic restrictions have come to an end, many of us will be looking forward to a more traditional summer holiday this year.

“But with demand soaring and prices rising fast, would-be holidaymakers can’t afford to let their guard down when hunting for the best deals.

“Scammers are ready to cash in on any last-minute surge in bookings, so it’s vital that consumers know how to stay safe. Book directly with trusted sites or travel agents, avoid following links on social media, and always pay by card for the greatest protection. Remember, if it looks too good to be true, it almost certainly is.”

Three tips to avoid scams when booking a holiday this summer

With many consumers now rushing to book holidays as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels, Lloyds Bank is urging people to be on the lookout for potential scams.

The bank has shared three tips to avoid falling victim.