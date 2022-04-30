A MISSING Cwmbran woman has been found safe and well following a police appeal.
Jean Lewis, 86, from Cwmbran, was reported as missing on Thursday, April 28.
Gwent Police officers were concerned for Ms Lewis' welfare and asked anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to come forward.
They have now reported that Ms Lewis has been found safe and well.
"Thanks for sharing our appeal," they said.
