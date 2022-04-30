HERE is a round-up of everyone from Torfaen who has been fined for speeding during the past week.
The following cases are for the period from April 23-30.
Adrian George
George was fined more than £300 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, April 26.
The 51-year-old, of Bryn Heulog, Griffithstown, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Station Road in Sebastopol.
He was fined £343 for the offence, which occurred on November 8, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £35.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Aimee Hargreaves
Hargreaves was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 27.
The 27-year-old, of Station Road, Griffithstown, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of the same road.
She was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on November 3, 2021.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
Tracey Lloyd
Lloyd was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 27.
The 33-year-old, of Cardigan Crescent, Croesyceiliog, was clocked travelling at 43mph on a 30mph stretch of Cardiff Road in Newport.
She was fined £142 for the offence, which occurred on October 29, 2021.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with four points.
Charlene Young
Young was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 27.
The 33-year-old, of Sherbourne Road, Sebastopol, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Station Road in Sebastopol.
She was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on November 3, 2021.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
Raymond Branch
Branch was fined £80 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 27.
The 40-year-old, of Ivy Dene Close, Trevethin, was clocked travelling at 42mph on a 30mph stretch of Usk Way in Newport.
He was fined £80 for the offence, which occurred on September 26, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with four points.
