HERE is a round-up of everyone from Torfaen who has been fined for speeding during the past week.

The following cases are for the period from April 23-30.

Adrian George

George was fined more than £300 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, April 26.

The 51-year-old, of Bryn Heulog, Griffithstown, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Station Road in Sebastopol.

He was fined £343 for the offence, which occurred on November 8, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £35.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Aimee Hargreaves

Hargreaves was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 27.

The 27-year-old, of Station Road, Griffithstown, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of the same road.

She was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on November 3, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Tracey Lloyd

Lloyd was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 27.

The 33-year-old, of Cardigan Crescent, Croesyceiliog, was clocked travelling at 43mph on a 30mph stretch of Cardiff Road in Newport.

She was fined £142 for the offence, which occurred on October 29, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

Charlene Young

Young was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 27.

The 33-year-old, of Sherbourne Road, Sebastopol, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Station Road in Sebastopol.

She was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on November 3, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Raymond Branch

Branch was fined £80 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 27.

The 40-year-old, of Ivy Dene Close, Trevethin, was clocked travelling at 42mph on a 30mph stretch of Usk Way in Newport.

He was fined £80 for the offence, which occurred on September 26, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.