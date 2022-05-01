JD has launched a huge sale with up to 60 per cent off its range to mark the Bank Holiday weekend.

If you're planning to do a little retail relaxation over the Bank Holiday, look no further than JD's sale which is now live on its website.

Shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 60 per cent across selected items including some of your biggest and favourite brands from Nike to The North Face.

Grab yourself a bargain with discounts on women's clothing and men's sports fashion to children's footwear.

JD's Bank holiday sale is available online and in-store while stocks last so you better be quick!

JD Bank Holiday sale

JD Women's Clothing and footwear

Nike Essential Shorts. Credit: JD

You can now get up to 60% off women's clothing and some of JD's deals are too good to resist.

If you're looking for some fitness inspiration, why not invest in these black Nike Essential Shorts which were £38 but you can now pick them up for just £25.

Pop in this pink The North Face Glacier 1/4 Zip Top which can be yours for 40% off now.

Instead of paying £50, you can get it for the bargain price of £30.

JD also has up to 40% off women's footwear which means you can walk away with these black Crocs Classic Clogs for only £40.

Plus, the deal on these adidas Originals Ozweego Knit is simply unmissable.

Originally £110, you can pick up a pair for £60 instead via the JD website.

JD Men's clothing and footwear

Closure London Stripe T-Shirt. Credit: JD

The men haven't been left out either, JD is treating you to up to 60% off men’s clothing too.

Get this striking Emporio Armani EA7 Rubber Badge Full Zip Fleece Tracksuit for 34% off as part of the sale and take it home for £95.

If you're looking to freshen up your wardrobe, we recommend this Closure London Stripe T-Shirt which can be yours for the bargain price of £15.

Take on summer in style with up to 40% off footwear for men.

Looking for a sign to hit the treadmill or enjoy a jog in the fresh air? Look no further than these adidas Originals Swift 22 running trainers.

The trainers are currently 27% off, down from £75, they can now be yours for £55.

We're also a little obsessed with these adidas Duramo 10 trainers and the price tag doesn't help fight the temptation.

At 30% off, get your own pair for just £35 via the JD website.

JD's Children's clothing and footwear

The North Face Slacker Full Zip Tracksuit Children. Credit: JD

Calling all parents and guardians, the Bank Holiday sale has plenty of savings to help you kit out your kids too.

You can get up to 60% off kids’ clothing on everything from this The North Face Slacker Full Zip Children's Tracksuit which is set to inspire them to get outdoors.

The tracksuit is currently 40% off and it can be yours for £35 now via the JD website.

The deals don't end there either, pick up this Fila Reggio Mesh T-Shirt at a cracking 32% off, meaning you can add it to your basket for only £15.

JD is offering discounts from top to toe - quite literally - with 40% off kids’ footwear.

We adore these beige adidas Originals Ozweego Junior trainers that were originally £65 but are now available for £40.

And if they're fanatics for Fila, get 42% off these Fila FX-100 Mid Junior trainers which were £60 but can now be yours for £35.