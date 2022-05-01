ICELAND has launched even more frozen treats to its range just in time for summer.

The supermarket is helping to keep us cool and refreshed in the best way by adding fan favourites like Baileys and Hershey's to its freezer section.

The exciting news comes after the chain transformed not only our favourite branded drinks like Vimto and J20 but also sugary sweets like Chewits and Malteser into ice lollies.

Check out Iceland's new ice cream range and find out how you can add it to your basket.

Iceland releases new ice cream range in time for summer

Iceland's new Majestics ice cream range is bound to tease your tastebuds with plenty of fantastic flavours for you to choose from.

If you go crazy for caramel, the Salted Caramel & Milk Chocolate Majestics (£1.50, 4pk) might just be the sweet treat for you.

And if you're mad about mint, you should add the Belgian Mint Chocolate Majestics (£1.00, 4pk) to your summer shopping list.

Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Sticks. Credit: Iceland

Hershey’s iconic Cookies ‘n’ Creme chocolate bar has also been transformed into the ultimate frozen chocolatey treat too.

The Cookies 'n' Creme Sticks (£3.00, 3 x 90ml) are also exclusive to the Iceland range, combining crumbly cookie pieces with delicious, soft ice cream.

If you and the family can't get enough of Magnums then it's your lucky day.

You can now cool down this summer and enjoy eight different Magnum flavours for the bargain price of two for £6.00 deal.

Magnum White Chocolate and Berry Remix Ice Cream Sticks. Credit: Iceland

The deliciously decadent flavours include Magnum White Chocolate and Berry Remix Ice Cream Sticks (£4.00, 3 x 90ml) and Magnum Classic Remix Ice Cream Sticks (£4.00, 3 x 90ml).

Iceland hasn't stopped there either, you can also shop the popular chocolate treat, Poppets, in ice cream form from May 11.

The supermarket is introducing Poppets Salted Caramel (£2.00, 120g) and Poppets Mint (£2.00, 120g) flavours to really take you back.

Also joining the frozen specialist's shelves from May 11 are Baileys Chocolate Ice Cream Sticks (£3.50) and Baileys Ice Cream Tubs (£3.50) and we cannot wait.

Of course, nothing beats the classics which is why the supermarket isn't missing out on these beloved British summertime flavours either.

Magnum Majestics range. Credit: Iceland

Pick up Iceland's Vanilla Ice Cream (£1.70, 2L) and Neapolitan Soft Scoop Ice Cream (£1.70, 2L) in plastic-free tubs from May.

We all know that nobody does ice cream better than the Italians which is why you can enjoy Iceland’s Made in Italy ice-cream range from the comforts of your garden.

Sample Iceland's Italiano Vanilla Ice Cream (£2.00, 900ml), Italiano Caramel Swirl Ice Cream (£2.00, 900ml), Iceland Italiano Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream (£2.00, 900ml) as we hope for some less than British weather.