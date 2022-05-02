YOU don't need to travel to a galaxy far far away to find an out-of-this-world gift for the Space lover in your life.

In fact, if you are a fan of space puns and official NASA gifts, gadgets and merchandise, you've come to the right place.

Whether you can't contain your excitement for Star Wars Day or you can't Sa-turn down a space-themed pressie, we've got your back.

Here are some of the best officially licensed NASA gifts that space lovers will simply gravitate towards.

Celestial events to look forward to in 2022

NASA gifts and gadgets to treat the space lover in your life

NASA Wireless Powerbank

NASA Wireless Powerbank. Credit: Studio

Astronauts are prepared for anything and so should you be - stay charged and online with this Wireless Suction Powerbank.

You can use the stylish Powerbank to wirelessly charge your device without being constricted to a cable.

You can move around at the same time but a cable and USB port are also included if you need to charge both your wireless and non-wireless compatible devices separately.

It comes with a 5000mah battery with a charging time of 3-4 hours.

Add a NASA Wireless Powerbank to your basket for £19.99 via the Studio website.

NASA Telescope

NASA Telescope. Credit: IWOOT

Gaze up at darker skies as you try to spot everything from planets, stars and other celestial objects from the comfort of your own window.

Inspire mini astronauts to learn about the wonders of the cosmos or brush up on your constellations yourself.

The telescope includes a finder scope, variable height tripod and two eyepieces.

Down from £49.99, the NASA Telescope can be yours for £31.99 via the IWOOT website.

READ MORE: Kit out your own home cinema with these Sony home projectors - How to get yours

READ MORE: LEGO has launched three Lightyear sets - See them here

NASA Retro Watch

NASA Retro Watch. Credit: Merchoid

We are a little obsessed with this NASA retro watch we have to admit.

The stylish watch features the instantly recognisable NASA logo and comes with a versatile and comfortable white wrist strap.

There are only a few left of the striking digital watch so don't delay if you want to sport your own.

Own a NASA Retro Watch for £19.99 via the Merchoid website.

NASA Backpack

NASA Backpack. Credit: IWOOT

Rock up with this retro NASA backpack complete with nostalgic NASA branding.

The rucksack features a stylish gold zip detail and the iconic logo that you could see from galaxies away.

It has an easily accessible front pocket and includes handy internal compartments for all your belongings.

Pick up your own NASA Backpack for £12.99 via the IWOOT website.

NASA Interactive Robot Astronaut

NASA Interactive Robot Astronaut. Credit: IWOOT

Nothing says out-of-this-world quite like owning your own robot but just wait until you see what this interactive Astronaut can do.

The NASA robot responds to voice and touch, guaranteeing hours of entertainment.

You can talk to the little robot as it listens and records before it repeats your messages back to you.

It also moves forward, backward, left and right and is available for a reduced price at the moment.

Bring home this NASA Interactive Robot Astronaut for £19.99 via the IWOOT website.

NASA 1000pc puzzle

NASA 1000-piece puzzle. Credit:SpaceStore

Invest in a little self-care and unwind by completing this 1000-piece jigsaw.

The fun-filled jigsaw features stunning imagery from the Hubble Space Telescope so is an ideal present for any NASA nerds out there.

Once assembled, the puzzle's size is 49 x 68.5cm so it's definitely an exciting challenge to take on during a rainy afternoon.

Take on this puzzle for £15.99 via the SpaceStore website.

NASA Photo Viewer

NASA Photo Viewer. Credit:SpaceStore

If you dream of the worlds beyond ours, get one step closer with this NASA photo viewer.

Now, you can experience space as though you are there with three easily interchangeable photo reels.

Each reel comes with seven fascinating 3D-effect images to discover and there is a handy lever to help you change the image.

Pick up your own NASA Photo Viewer for £14.99 via the SpaceStore website.

NASA Flask

NASA Flask. Credit: SpaceStore

Think of distant worlds as you protect your own planet with this NASA Retro Reusable flask.

Whether you fancy a steaming cup of coffee or you want to keep your water cool, carrying this stainless steel flask means you'll be prepared for anything.

The 350ml bottle is handwash only and is ideal for taking with you on your adventures.

Make this NASA flask yours for £14.99 via the SpaceStore website.

NASA Rocket Lava Lamp

NASA Rocket Lava Lamp. Credit: Firebox

Ever dreamed of owning your own rocket? Now's your chance with this officially NASA licensed rocket-shaped lava lamp.

Wannabe astronauts will adore having this 50cm tall rocket beside their bed so they can dream of stars and galaxies far away.

It is filled with beautiful blue water and red bubbling lava, making it the perfect gift for Space lovers everywhere.

Like a rocket ship, it can get a little hot so it's not recommended for those under the age of 14.

The NASA rocket lamp is £34.99 and is currently not in stock but it will be back soon, check the Firebox website now.