MONDAY, May 2 isn’t just a Bank Holiday but it is also International Harry Potter Day.

Yes, Potter fans have a whole day to celebrate the world’s most famous wizard.

To celebrate, Tripadvisor has revealed five of the best Harry Potter experiences in the UK that Potterheads need to book right now.

Best UK Harry Potter experiences

Tour for Muggles - London

This guided tour of London takes you to key filming locations around the city as well as real-life spots that inspired some of the best-loved places in the series including Diagon Alley, the Leaky Cauldron, and the Ministry of Magic.

Starts from £17 per person.

Tour for Muggles - London (Tripadvisor)

Fully Guided Tour of Warner Bros Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter - London

Make the most of a personalised guided tour of Warner Bros Tour Studio London with a small group of up to eight people. You’ll get to hear behind-the-scenes stories, look at magical artifacts from the films and re-create the famous scene on Platform 9 3/4 beside the Hogwarts Express. The price includes train tickets from London to the Warner Bros Studio.

Starts from £155 per person.

Hogwarts Express and the Scenic Highlands Day Tour - Inverness

Enjoy some of Scotland's most stunning scenery as you travel into the Highlands on this full-day guided tour from Inverness. Journey around Loch Ness and all the way to the west coast. You'll see ancient ruins, a poignant war memorial, beautiful beaches and a hidden waterfall before boarding the classic Jacobite Steam Train, one of the world's most scenic railways made famous by the Harry Potter movies.

Starts from £139 per person.

JK Rowling's Harry Potter Walking Tour - Edinburgh

The city of Edinburgh features regularly in the 'Harry Potter' films and books, but unless you know where to look, it can be difficult to discover significant spots by yourself. Find out how the city inspired J. K. Rowling to write the books—and listen to trivia and gossip that you might normally miss—on a walking tour that offers an intimate glimpse into Scotland’s capital city.

Hogwarts Express and the Scenic Highlands Day Tour - Inverness (Tripadvisor)

See where Diagon Alley came to life, and where Lord Voldemort is buried, see the original Hogwarts school, as well as a virtual school assembly of its characters, and learn how Edinburgh’s own dark history of witches and wizards played a role in inspiring Rowling herself.

Starts from £15 per person.

Oxford Harry Potter Insights - Oxford

Get an inside look at the world of Harry Potter on this walking tour of Oxford. Accompany your guide inside the grand buildings of Oxford University, including New College and Divinity School—both used for Hogwarts in the films. Hear lesser-known stories about the filming, as well as context about

Oxford's long history as a place of literary inspiration. A small group ensures an intimate experience and plenty of time for questions.

Starts from £30 per person.